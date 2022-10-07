California is Giving Out $9.5 billion in Tax Rebates

Californians to Receive Rebates Aimed at Offsetting Inflation Prices

If you’ve been struggling with inflation-fueled high prices, from groceries to gasoline, some help is on the way. Starting Friday, the state will start sending out about nine and a half billion dollars worth of tax rebates to Californians to help people with their bills. The one time payments will range from $400 to $1,050 dollars for joint tax filers and between $200 and $700 dollars for those who filed individually.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

Black Sacramento Residents Disproportionately Impacted by Housing Unaffordability

In Sacramento, Black residents are three times as likely to say they can't afford their rent or mortgage compared with the area’s overall population. A poll published this week by Valley Vision, a civic leadership organization in the Sacramento area, found nearly nine of every 10 Black residents are concerned about the cost of housing in the Sacramento region. That's higher than any other racial or ethnic group.

Reporter: Chris Nichols, CapRadio

The 'Bánh Mì Bus' Connecting Two Vietnamese Communities

In a preview of our sister show, the California Report Magazine, we hop on a bus many in the Vietnamese American community informally call the “Bánh Mì Bus” because of the importance of food to many of the passengers on the trip. Reporter Christine Nguyen takes us on a mouthwatering journey from San Jose to little Saigon in Orange County, a route that connects the two largest Vietnamese communities outside Vietnam.

Reporter: Christine Nguyen, KQED