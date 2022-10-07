Scott and Marisa preview their upcoming governor's debate and discuss why expensive campaigns to legalize sports betting are falling flat with California voters. Then, Congressman Mike Garcia joins to talk about his childhood and what inspired him to serve as a Navy pilot, his pitch to Biden opponents who disagree with his stance on abortion and why he voted against certifying the electoral votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania on January 6.
Political Breakdown
Mike Garcia on Top Gun, Flying in Iraq and January 6th
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, on Political Breakdown.
