Project Aims To Name All Japanese Americans Incarcerated During Word War II

Ambitious Project Looks To Honor Japanese Americans Incarcerated During World War II

During the first months of World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066. It authorized the U.S. government to relocate and incarcerate more than 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry. Now more than seven decades later, a group led by a USC professor has taken on the challenge of creating a list of every single person forced into camps and jails.

Reporter: Josie Huang, KPCC

Bodies Of Kidnapped Merced County Family Found In Remote Field

A family of four, that was kidnapped from their business in Merced this week, has been found dead. The bodies were discovered near where the kidnapping took place.