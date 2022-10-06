From Fixing Homelessness to Arresting Fentanyl Dealers, SF Mayor Breed Bemoans City Hall’s Red Tape: ‘This Bureaucracy Has Really Tested My Patience’

'“This is a real insider political thing,” she said, “The people who care about this are the people who, in most cases, just want to mess with me over something.”

The Board of Supervisors are planning a hearing on those letters next Tuesday.

And while Breed isn’t on this year’s ballot in San Francisco, her appointees certainly are up for election: District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, for instance, and District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey.

So while San Francisco voters won’t weigh in on Breed directly, they’ll certainly vote on her policies.

On Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Care Courts

On stage at KQED’s venue, The Commons, Lagos and Shafer pressed Breed on her view of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new CARE Court program. The governor signed the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Act into law last month, creating a program of court-ordered treatment plans for people deemed to be suffering from severe mental illness.

People with mental disorders who decline those plans could be placed under a conservatorship and ordered to comply. But Breed says that doesn’t go far enough.

“I think that the challenge is we need more and I think we need to be bold,” Breed said. “And we need to have an honest conversation about people, some people who can get help and maybe be stabilized and be better and get okay. And there are others who need to be in a locked mental health facility who sometimes are violent.”

Breed says the complaints about old-style mental health facilities miss that modern society has more evidence-based diagnoses of mental health illnesses.

She also bemoaned a conservatorship law authored by State Sen. Scott Wiener, which was approved into law in 2018, as being too onerous to be helpful. It requires someone to be conserved in a psychiatric hold eight times before they can be conserved by the state.

“That threshold needs to be lowered,” Breed said.

Changing the city’s approach may even be more useful than the $1 billion annually the city now spends on homelessness.

“It’s not about the money,” Breed said. (Though she did defend the city’s record on homelessness, saying San Francisco saw a 15% reduction in unsheltered homelessness in the past year, and a reduction in homlessness by 3.5%, even as other Bay Area cities saw no reduction.)

She framed her view in personal terms: A man she knew who was kind to his community, who gave flowers to women he knew, and lived in a senior home, began to develop dementia and “get violent,” Breed said. She tried to get him stabilized, to take his medication, but ultimately, she could not legally force him to. He’s now homeless on the streets of San Francisco.

“So why is that OK to say that he has rights to say ‘I don’t want help,’” she said.

“We know he has dementia. We know he’s never been this kind of person before. So he needs to be cared for, differently.”

Breed on pre-written resignation letters for her appointees

Mayor Breed has come under fire recently after the SF Standard revealed she required pre-written resignation letters for many of her appointees to city commissions, like the police commission or San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency board.

While those commissioners are supposed to exercise their independent judgment and expertise, The City Attorney’s Office advised Breed to end the practice, saying the pre-written resignation letters could threaten the appointee's independence and show “undue influence.” Those appointees often vote on controversial issues, like the election of a police commission president.

On stage at KQED, Shafer began to explain the context of the letters situation, when Breed interrupted.

“You gonna talk about my letters?” Breed asked Shafer, playfully. “Why are we focused on that when there are so many important things to be focused on?”

Breed said the practice of having pre-written resignation letters was inspired by a port commissioner, Mel Murphy, who would not resign when Mayor Ed Lee asked him to, and that impacted port commission business. That’s happened to her, she said.

That’s “part of why we did what we did, and I take full responsibility for it, because it was my decision. It was not an illegal thing to do. But it was necessary if I ever needed to use it,” Breed said.

Breed then turned things around on Shafer and asked him, “Why do you think it’s so important?”

Shafer, reflecting the advice from the City Attorney’s Office, said, “Because it implies that you want to have a level of control, when their job is to oversee these departments and be independent.”

Breed said, “I do want to have a level of control. That’s not even a question, because I’m held accountable for it.”

She later added, “commissioners aren't even elected. The buck stops with me.”

Breed on fentanyl dealers

Former DA Chesa Boudin was recalled, in part, for his more progressive approach to prosecutions, sometimes sending those arrested for drug dealing to diversion courts. Still, critics have taken Breed, and Jenkins, to task for their more hardline approach to drug dealers and drug users.

Speaking to that, Breed told Shafer and Lagos that her lived experience lets her easily shake off critics. She grew up in housing projects in the Fillmore neighborhood, where drug addiction and death touched her family. Other would-be “saviors,” she said, don’t know that life.

“A lot of my experiences of who I am shaped my policy. But also how unapologetic I am,” she said. “It’s why I’m not afraid to stand up for what I believe in even if it’s controversial.”

In December last year, Breed notoriously complained about the “bullshit that has destroyed our city,” when announcing a police crackdown in the Tenderloin, which, debatably, may never have materialized. Shafer asked Breed about the motivation behind those comments.

“I think that came about because I was angry. I was frustrated,” Breed said, after speaking with immigrant families in the Tenderloin. They told her about their violent encounter in the neighborhood through tears.

“Why do people who deal drugs have more rights than people who try to get up and go to work every day and take their children to school?” Breed asked. The crowd at KQED applauded.

Shafer pushed back and asked, “Do they, though? Have more rights?”

Breed said she wanted to talk about “the reality of the situation,” and that there are many people who come from Honduras dealing drugs. The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office then, in turn, has argued police are racially profiling by arresting mostly Latino drug dealers.