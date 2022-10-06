Oakland Parents Want a Seat at the Table in OUSD Negotiations with Teachers' Union

There is a phase of the negotiating process called “sunshining” that does allow for public participation. During this period of time, the union and the district each decide what issues they want to bargain over and disclose those to each other.

Under state labor laws, the public can have a say in “sunshining” when both sides present their negotiating topics to the public during school board meetings, a time when the public has a chance to comment.

In a statement, the California School Boards Association called parent participation “a negotiable item and possible if both parties accept that condition. At the same time, no individual party can unilaterally include parents, nor can parents insist on attending negotiations independent of an agreement between the district and union to do so.”

The new parent coalition is pushing for official support from the district to bring informed parents into the sunshining phase of negotiations, claiming there is a lack of transparency leaving parents in the dark and unable to take advantage of the moments when they can, in fact, legally have a say.

These parents serve different constituents – but are coming together for this common goal.

“Given our partnership in coalition with the families in the Hills, they need the bridge created as well,” Young said.

Young started The Oakland REACH in 2016, to empower Black and Latinx parents to advocate for their children. During the pandemic, fearful that flatlands kids were being left behind in distance learning, Young’s group began offering tutoring and classes that showed results.

CA Parent Power, led by Megan Bacigalupi, began in 2020 in response to what some families perceived as a slow response to reopening of schools during the pandemic, and was largely critical of teachers at the time.

Both groups share a distrust in the ability of the teachers’ union and the Oakland school district to represent their children’s interests during contract negotiations. They point to a long term failure of Oakland Unified to improve student reading outcomes – with currently 46.9% of Oakland students are reading below standard and in math 70.9% are below grade level standards.

Keta Brown, another Oakland REACH parent, has looked at the language around the collective bargaining agreement, and she doesn’t see “kids” mentioned.

“You got to make certain that the consumer, which is these babies, are a part of your process and that you are keeping them at the forefront,” said Brown, who lives in an area of East Oakland where her neighborhood schools have dismal math and reading scores. (She said she’s lucky she got her daughter into Edna Brewer Middle School, one of the district’s stronger middle schools. She commutes 25 minutes each way to get her child to and from school.)

The Oakland Educators Association has long made the case that when it negotiates on behalf of teachers to increase pay and improve working conditions it is in fact advocating for students. Research shows a quality teacher in a classroom is the strongest predictor of student success. The Oakland Unified district’s strategic plan is currently focused on improving student literacy and teacher quality and diversity.

But for some families that have experienced failure over generations and don’t want to wait any longer for meaningful change, they want to be able to better understand and hopefully shape the next three-year contract that they say will affect their kids’ education.