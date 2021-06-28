The ‘Secret Sauce’: How A Parent-Led Project Is Reimagining Public Schools for Oakland's Black and Latino Students

“These issues are not new issues, but we have a new opportunity to do something,” she said. “Why can't we create something that puts folks on the right path, that brings a sense of hope and of progress?”

To that end, Young and her team built an academic program from scratch, designed to supplement, not replace, the education students get at school.

“We’ve been able to fundraise to make sure our kids can get access to things that normally only wealthy, privileged families gain access to,” said Michael De Sousa, REACH’s chief program officer.

The program, which began as a summer school initiative last year, continued into the new school year, offering afternoon online art, karate, cooking, STEM and literature classes for kids of all ages, plus tutoring and intensive-reading help.

It served over 350 students throughout district and charter schools during the school year; about 400 are enrolled this summer in an expanded program that added new courses and one-on-one mentorship for high schoolers.

Young’s goal is to see the model adopted across the city, and she’s found a willing partner in OUSD. With the support of a $900,000 grant from the Center on Reinventing Public Education and TNTP (formerly The New Teacher Project), REACH and the district are expanding the program to six elementary schools.

“The brilliance of this moment is we all had to stretch and do something different out of necessity,” OUSD Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell said at a national education conference recently, where she and Young talked about their sometimes tense partnership.

“There have been many touchy, uncomfortable conversations that Lakisha and I have had in terms of, ‘This isn't working,’ she said. “But to me, that is the work.”

Johnson-Trammell acknowledges that her district needs to do more to get more kids in the most underserved communities reading at grade level and better prepared for college.

“It really is being radical in terms of, ‘Is there a different way to conceive of how a system operates?’ ” she said.

By fall, the goal is to expand the program to another 325 families, whose kids would have access to reading support and enrichment classes.

Howard Elementary School in East Oakland, one of the six schools in the pilot program, had just one literacy tutor before the partnership began. Now they’ve added three, allowing for smaller groups and more targeted instruction, according to Nikki Williams, the school’s principal.

“It’s about increasing the depth of the support,” she said. “Going from six [students per group] to four can really make a big difference, especially when you're talking about foundational skills.”

Students were selected based on literacy levels and staff recommendations, Williams says, noting that the program offers them more opportunities than what her school could provide alone.

“They're really a partner and a support to what's happening during the school day,” she said.

For Leonard Taylor’s daughter, Am’Briyah, who'll be starting second grade in the fall, the intensive literacy coaching made a difference this past year. Early in the school year, Taylor didn’t have child care, so Am’Briyah had to do her distance learning Zoom classes in the car while he delivered food for Grubhub — and she quickly started falling behind.

“It's hard to pay attention to the computer when you’re riding around and stuff is moving,” Taylor said.

He credits the REACH program’s small class sizes and one-on-one support for getting his daughter caught up.

“Actually, she's [now] above her reading level,” he said. “I feel better now because she's in tune, she shows interest. She doesn't even want to go to her regular school class; the Oakland REACH program, she's ready.”

Preliminary data collected by REACH last summer showed that during five weeks of online instruction, students, on average, made the kind of reading progress that’s normally expected over two months of in-person instruction.

“One of the things that I really appreciate from the partnership is that we keep coming back to the science of reading,” said Romy Trigg-Smith, OUSD's early literacy coordinator.

That means grounding not only literacy tutors, but also parents, in an evidence-based approach to teaching reading. REACH holds workshops to help parents understand their kids’ reading assessment data and to demonstrate what quality reading instruction should look like, with the goal of getting parents to advocate for it and support their kids at home.