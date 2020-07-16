How an Oakland Parent Advocate Group Is Making Distance Learning Possible This Summer

“Our voicemail is still full of people trying to get a hold of computers,” says Zazaboi, the owner of Sydewayz Cafe in East Oakland, an internet cafe and tech repair shop that has been closed since shelter-in-place orders in March. “They're waiting for somebody to say we have the solution. But as we've seen, it's been months. That hasn't happened.”

Despite an OUSD campaign this spring that had raised $13 million for devices and WiFi hotspots, about 5,000 students still lacked the basic technology they needed for distance learning as the end of the school year approached.

That prompted Zazaboi and a group of Oakland parents to take matters into their own hands. They have since launched a summer school program in an effort to help provide those students with the necessary technology and make up for lost learning since schools closed.

“We didn't set out to start a summer school, but a summer school is what's needed,” says Lakisha Young, who runs The Oakland REACH, the parent advocacy group leading the effort.

In the wake of the pandemic, Young says, the organization raised more than $300,000 from foundations and individual donations, and distributed small grants of up to $550 to students' families for basic needs like food and rent.

In the process, Young heard how worried parents were about their kids falling behind in school.

“Immediately, when COVID hit, you heard so many people saying like, ‘Oh my God, it's just going to get worse for Black and brown kids,’” she says. “Well, then what are you going to do about it?”

Young recruited 14 Oakland teachers from district and charter schools to run summer school classes for K-8 students, beginning in June, using curriculum and mentorship resources available through the National Summer School Initiative to help guide the project. Supplies were distributed from Zazaboi's storefront and he will be on hand throughout the summer to provide tech support to families as they learn to navigate distance learning.

To help run the summer school program, Young hired Omar Wandera, who until recently worked as director of African American Student Achievement at the West Contra Costa Unified School District.

For Wandera, the effort was an opportunity to experiment with an educational model that puts parents center stage. “A lot of schools across the country have tried to figure out ways to bring parents in,” he says. “This is a unique opportunity for parents to really take control of their own students' lives and their own students' education.”

As Wandera describes it, his job this summer is to work with teachers to ensure kids get high quality English and math instruction — "Something that they haven't gotten in many, many months," he says — to help make up for any losses that occurred during distance learning at the end of the school year.