California Department Of Corrections And Rehabilitation Sued Over Transparency Laws

For years ago, then Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill into law that unsealed internal official investigations into serious use of force, dishonesty and sexual misconduct by peace officers. But California prison officials are not complying. That’s according to a lawsuit filed by KQED.

Reporter: Sukey Lewis, KQED

Gas Prices Continue To Soar Across California

Gas prices remain sky-high in California. $6.42 on average for a regular gallon of gasoline as of Wednesday, that according to AAA. Production issues at refineries are being blamed for the skyrocketing prices. But some relief could be on the way.

Reporter: Andrea Bautista, KCRW

Californians Cross The Border For Cheaper Gas

Tijuana gas stations are capitalizing on California’s soaring gas prices. Several stations in Mexico are advertising cheaper gas to commuters heading to San Diego.

Reporter: Gustavo Solis, KPBS