Former Orange County Official Now Leading Efforts To Protect Election Workers, Voters

Ex-California Voting Official Looks To Safeguards For Elections

The mid-term elections are a little more than a month away, and officials here in California and across the country are working to make sure the election process is safe and secure. But there are also concerns about threats levied against election workers and voters at the polls.

Guest: Neal Kelley, Chairman, Committee for Safe and Secure Elections

Flu Lessons From Southern Hemisphere

As the weather cools, the U.S. could be headed into a severe flu season. Experts say small children who haven’t been exposed due to pandemic restrictions and masking may be most at risk.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC