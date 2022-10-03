Questions Raised About Whether Proposition 1 Will Actually Expand Abortion Rights

Abortion Rights, Fetal Viability At Question Under Proposition 1

When the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade first leaked in April, state lawmakers in California went to work. They moved forward to place a measure on the November ballot, Proposition 1, that, if passed, will enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. But such a constitutional amendment raises questions about fetal viability and whether abortion rights would actually be expanded.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED

Paid Family Leave Bill Signed By Governor Newsom

On Friday, the deadline passed for Governor Gavin Newsom to sign or veto hundreds of bills sent to his desk by the legislature. One of the bills he signed will increase cash benefits for hundreds of thousands of working Californians who take time off to care for an ill relative or to bond with a new child.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED