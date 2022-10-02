Gloomy June: 'Always Gonna Let You Down'

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED Weekend News Team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

San Francisco's Gloomy June describes their music as pop refracted through an anxious lens.

Alexi Belchere, Gloomy June's singer, says the Bay Area helps shape their music.

"In San Francisco you've got like, you've got that desire to have that summer vacation, that summer fun, but then you, you walk outside and it's just a sheen of, of darkness. And I think that fully like, explains our sound," Belchere says.

That desire to spread their wings made its way into, "Always Gonna Let You Down," which Belchere calls an "escapist anthem." They saw so many people leaving town during the pandemic, doing "anything they could to escape from the reality that was surrounding us," but, "you really can't escape it no matter where you go, what you do."