Sunday Music Drop

Gloomy June: 'Always Gonna Let You Down'

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, Chloe Morizono
Four people pose for a photo in a studio.
Gloomy June includes Alexi Belchere, Devin Nelson, Jack Sundquist, and Ash Hyatt. (Courtesy Gloomy June)

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED Weekend News Team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

San Francisco's Gloomy June describes their music as pop refracted through an anxious lens.

Alexi Belchere, Gloomy June's singer, says the  Bay Area helps shape their music.

"In San Francisco you've got like, you've got that desire to have that summer vacation, that summer fun, but then you, you walk outside and it's just a sheen of, of darkness. And I think that fully like, explains our sound," Belchere says.

That desire to spread their wings made its way into, "Always Gonna Let You Down," which Belchere calls an "escapist anthem." They saw so many people leaving town during the pandemic, doing "anything they could to escape from the reality that was surrounding us," but, "you really can't escape it no matter where you go, what you do."

So their song has nostalgiac party vibes, but infused with pandemic energy.

The band’s members also include Devin Nelson, Jack Sundquist, and Ash Hyatt.

Hear the band live at Neck of the Woods in San Francisco's Richmond District on October 7th.