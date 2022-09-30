Former PG&E Executives Settle With Fire Victim Trust

Fire Victim Trust Wins $117 Million Settlement From Former PG&E Executives

The trust representing 70,000 PG&E wildfire victims reached a nine-figure settlement this week with a group of the utility's former executives and directors. The settlement will come from liability insurance the company held for its officers and directors.

Reporter: Dan Brekke

Imperial County May Soon Have Its First Lithium Production Plant

Imperial County currently holds one of the world's largest lithium reserves. A recent surge in demand for the mineral, a key component in electric car batteries, is now leading investors from Bolivia, Chile and South Korea to the southeastern corner of California.

Guest: Janet Wilson, Desert Sun reporter