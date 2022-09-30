KQED is a proud member of
Prop. 28: Additional Funding for Art and Music in Public Schools

Ericka Cruz GuevarraJulia McEvoyAlan MontecilloMaria Esquinca
Zoe Kumagai, 23, a new music teacher at Veterans Elementary School in Chula Vista, California, instructs a group of kindergarten students.  (Mary Plummer/KPCC)

Studies show that arts and music education benefit students, reducing things like depression and truancy. However, when budgets are slashed, they’re the first programs to go. The problem is exacerbated in low-income schools, which already face under-staffed and low budgeted music and arts programs, argues former Los Angeles Unified School School District Superintendent, Austin Beutner, who launched Prop. 28.  

Prop. 28 would increase the amount of funding allocated for music and arts education in public schools. Currently, 40 percent of the state’s general fund goes to public schools. If approved, Prop. 28 would require at least one percent of that go towards music and arts education, an estimated $1 billion annually.

Guest:  Julia McEvoy, senior editor


Links:

  • The Sacramento Bee editorial board's interview with former L.A. Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner

