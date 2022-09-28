KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Gas Prices Rising, But Rebate Checks On The Way

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A sign shows prices at $5.69 a gallon for regular gasoline.
 (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Gas Rebate Checks Are On The Horizon For California Drivers

Gas prices remain stubbornly high in California. In fact, over the last week, the average price of a regular gallon of gasoline has jumped more than 40 cents. But some help is on the way in the form of a one-time state refund payment. 
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

San Diego Arts District Celebrates Black Culture

In San Diego, some Black residents talk about how the city used to be known as “Harlem of the West.” Now, the city is attempting to pay homage and respect to that era – before the community was devastated by redlining and other racist policies. One way the city is doing that is by empowering one neighborhood as the newly-formed “San Diego Black Arts & Culture District.
Reporter: Jacob Aere, KPBS 

Sponsored