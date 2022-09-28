Props 26 and 27: What Should Sports Betting Look Like?

There’s a pair of dueling ballot measures in California that would affect whether we have legalized sports betting in the state, and what form it should take.

It’s a super expensive campaign. Prop 27 is already the most expensive ballot measure in state history. And that’s because big money is on the line.

On this episode of Prop Fest, Bay Curious host Olivia Allen-Price talks to KQED’s Guy Marzorati about Propositions 26 and 27.





Voting season is coming up. Check out KQED’s Voter Guide to help make your decision.