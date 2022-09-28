KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

Props 26 and 27: What Should Sports Betting Look Like?

Olivia Allen-PriceEricka Cruz GuevarraMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Large, curved-screen TVs display various sporting events above a dimly lit bar
A sports betting lounge in Oxon Hill, Maryland, one of the states to legalize sports gambling following a 2018 Supreme Court ruling.  (Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

There’s a pair of dueling ballot measures in California that would affect whether we have legalized sports betting in the state, and what form it should take. 

It’s a super expensive campaign. Prop 27 is already the most expensive ballot measure in state history. And that’s because big money is on the line.

On this episode of Prop Fest, Bay Curious host Olivia Allen-Price talks to KQED’s Guy Marzorati about Propositions 26 and 27.


Voting season is coming up. Check out KQED’s Voter Guide to help make your decision.

Sponsored