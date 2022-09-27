PG&E Faces Criminal Investigation For Possibly Starting Mosquito Fire

PG&E Facing Possible Criminal Charges For Its Role In Mosquito Fire

Pacific Gas and Electric says it's facing a criminal investigation, for possibly starting the state's largest wildfire so far this year. The company says in a new filing with federal securities regulators that the US Forest Service has reached an "initial assessment" that the Mosquito Fire started near a PG&E line.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

Seniors Struggle To Find Affordable Housing In Sacramento

Affordable housing is hard to come by for most Californians. In Sacramento, there’s also a severe lack of affordable housing for low-income seniors. But construction is underway to help ease that shortage.

Reporter: Chris Nichols, CapRadio

Some Northern California Homeowners Facing Massive Charges During Receivership Process

When we hear about homeowners in trouble or losing their homes, it’s usually a story about foreclosure. But there’s another process that can penalize homeowners – and sometimes result in people losing their homes. That process is called receivership. A new investigation from The Sacramento Bee found a company called the Bay Area Receivership Group has left some homeowners staring at massively excessive fees and forced them out of their homes.

Guest: Theresa Clift, Reporter, Sacramento Bee

Fault Could Produce Massive Earthquake In Southern California

A new study shows that a fault system running through coastal LA and Orange counties has the potential to produce a far more powerful earthquake than was previously known.

Reporter: Darrell Satzman, KCRW

Governor's Veto Of Kindergarten Bill Surprises Many Advocates

Some advocates, who backed a bill that would have required children to attend kindergarten in California, say they're surprised the legislation was recently vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Reporter: Amanda Stupi, The California Report