Thousands of Californians Protest the Death of Iranian Woman Mahsa Amini

Vigils, Protests for the Death of an Iranian Woman While in Morality Police Custody

Protests have erupted across Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by Iran’s morality police for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely, and later died in custody. Demonstrations here in California took place over the weekend.

Reporter: Kyana Moghadam, KQED

California's Reparations Task Force Returns from Break to Discuss Payments

After a summer break, the State Task Force studying Reparations for Black Californians has resumed its groundbreaking work. Over the weekend the panel met in Los Angeles to move the conversation forward -- and talk about lessons they can draw from historical reparations work -- plus the actual economics of the plan.

Guest: Annelise Finney, KQED reporter