Sally Mango: 'Sidewalk'

The band Sally Mango self describes as an indie band that meets R&B soul, old Brazilian and classic rock.

For their song, 'Sidewalk,' lyricist Zia Grossman Vendrillo says she likes to "think of it as a song that you can walk down the street, and have your headphones in, and just feel the city around you." Vendrillo added that "the theme of the album is grooving in the apocalypse."

In addition to Vendrillo, band members include songwriter Rohan Sahai and fellow band members Charlie Buffa, Michael Scheufele, Julia Chanin, and Austin Appel.

Sally Mango has a show at Amados in San Francisco on October 8.