San Francisco Opera | Dreamforce, Inflation and the Gig Economy

SF Opera Centennial Celebration

Nearly 100 years ago, the San Francisco Opera was born with a performance of "La Bohème" in the city's Civic Auditorium. To celebrate its 100th birthday, the SFO has planned free activities and new performances designed to honor its past while also welcoming newcomers to the opera. We’ll hear about these plans, and about bringing the passionate love affair of "Antony and Cleopatra" to the stage.

Guests:

Elkhanah Pulitzer, "Antony and Cleopatra" director

Matthew Shilvock, San Francisco Opera general director

Dreamforce, Inflation and the Gig Economy

MarketWatch’s Levi Sumagaysay joins us to discuss how farmers and the Federal Reserve are adjusting to continuing inflation. Also, a look at Dreamforce’s return to San Francisco and how Prop. 22 is affecting gig economy workers two years after its passage.

Something Beautiful: SFMOMA Diego Rivera Exhibit

San Francisco was a beloved city to renowned Mexican artist Diego Rivera. He painted his first murals in the city, and he and Frida Kahlo remarried here. San Francisco's Museum of Modern Art currently has a 150-piece collection of Rivera's work on display, focusing on his vision for the United States. This week’s Something Beautiful is the Diego Rivera exhibit at SFMOMA.