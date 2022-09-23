Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Ending Parking Requirements Near Transit

Newsom Signs Legislation Nixing Parking Requirements For New Developments

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that eliminates the state's decades-old parking requirements for new developments near public transit stops. Environmentalists and housing advocates say this will drive down California's dependence on cars, improving the state's chances of meeting its climate goals.

Author Of Banned Book Speaks On Censorship

We're nearing the end of banned book week, an annual awareness campaign promoted by the American Library Association and Amnesty International. And at the top of the most challenged books list in the United States is "Gender Queer: A Memoir."

Guest: Maia Kobabe, Author of the book "Gender Queer: A Memoir"