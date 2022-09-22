Wildfire Smoke Exposing Millions To Extreme Air Pollution

Stanford Study Shows Impacts Of Wildfire Smoke Even Greater Than Believed

Orange skies choked with soot from wildfires have become more common in the Western U.S. In a new paper, a team based at Stanford University estimates that millions of people now live where this smoke has made breathing unhealthy.

Guest: Molly Peterson, The California Newsroom

COVID Mask Rules About To Change

Changes are coming to California's masking policies. Effective on Friday, the state will be further easing its recommendations and leaving more to personal choice.

Reporter: Tara Atrian, KCRW

Attorney General Looks To Combat Gun Violence

Attorney General Rob Bonta is creating an Office of Gun Violence Prevention. The attorney general said the new initiative will use data and public health measures to implement measures aimed at reducing gun violence.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Bill To Ease Permitting Process For Street Vendors Awaits Governor's Signature

A new bill sitting on Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk could help street vendors get permits and comply with the state's food code system, essentially making it easier for them to conduct business.

Reporter: Madi Bolaños, The California Report