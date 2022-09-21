Governor Newsom Signs Bills That Gives Redistricting Power To Community Commission

Redistricting Power Taken Away From Supervisors In Three Counties

County supervisors in Fresno, Kern and Riverside counties will no longer have a hand in drawing district maps. That’s after Governor Newsom signed three bills transferring the power to citizen-led commissions.

Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR

Undiagnosed Dyslexia Can Have Lifelong Impacts

California is one of 10 states that doesn’t require schools to screen students for dyslexia. Educators say leaving learning disabilities unaddressed can overwhelm and often frustrate students, sometimes leading to behavioral problems down the road.

Reporter: Robert Garrova, KPCC