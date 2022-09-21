KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Governor Newsom Signs Bills That Gives Redistricting Power To Community Commission

KQED News Staff
redistricting
A proposed district visualization from the California Citizens Redistricting Commission on Nov. 2, 2021. The nonpartisan commission has said it will release a formal draft of the state's district maps on Nov. 10.

Redistricting Power Taken Away From Supervisors In Three Counties

County supervisors in Fresno, Kern and Riverside counties will no longer have a hand in drawing district maps. That’s after Governor Newsom signed three bills transferring the power to citizen-led commissions.
Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR

Undiagnosed Dyslexia Can Have Lifelong Impacts 

California is one of 10 states that doesn’t require schools to screen students for dyslexia.  Educators say leaving learning disabilities unaddressed can overwhelm and often frustrate students, sometimes leading to behavioral problems down the road.
Reporter: Robert Garrova, KPCC 

