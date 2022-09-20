Water Restrictions Lifted For Millions Of Southern Californians

Pipeline Repairs Completed Early As Restrictions Lifted For Water Users

Millions of L.A. County residents and businesses can resume outdoor watering, after news that urgent repairs to a pipeline that brings water from the Colorado River to Southern California have wrapped up early.

Reporter: Darrell Satzman, KCRW

Air Quality Advocates Express Some Concerns About Phasing Out Of Open Agricultural Burning

Open agricultural burning is a useful tool for farmers, but its high particulate emissions are harmful to San Joaquin Valley residents. Air regulators plan to phase out the practice by 2025, but air quality advocates have doubts after years of inaction.

Reporters: Kerry Klein and Monica Vaughan, KVPR

Governor Newsom Wants State Officials To Research Impacts Of High-Potency Marijuana

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a package of bills aimed at reforming the state’s cannabis regulations. This comes as the governor is directing state officials to study the health impacts of high-potency cannabis.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED