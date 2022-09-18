Star 99: 'Born to Run' and 'Vegas'

Star 99 is a punk band from San Jose, they share their songs, 'Born to Run' and 'Vegas.'

"I usually write the songs alone in my room," Saoirse Alesandro said about her songwriting process. She then brings these ideas to her bandmates who also used to be her roommates. "This band kind of started so that we could hang out more."

She says the song 'Vegas' is about being from San Jose. "San Jose is not a small town, but it feels like one," Alesandro said. "You walk down every block and it's your whole past, like it's your High School, where you had your first kiss and where your mom yelled at you."

Band members include Thomas Romero, Jeremy Romero, Chris Goff, and Saoirse Alesandro.

Star 99 has an upcoming show at El Rio in San Francisco on September 24.