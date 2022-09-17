As Dead Fish Pile Up, the Economic and Environmental Impact of the Red Tide Becomes Apparent

The species likely leading to the mass fish death is Heterosigma akashiwo, which SF Baykeeper, the San Francisco Estuary Institute and the Aquatic Science Center have been tracking since it appeared in the last month.

Jon Rosenfield, senior scientist with environmental group SF Baykeeper, says Heterosigma may be killing fish in two ways: It can produce a toxin that is deadly to fish, but it can also result in low dissolved oxygen levels in the water, which can be deadly.

On an estuary that connects the Bay to Lake Merritt a few miles inland in Oakland, a group of people stare wide-eyed from the shore. Sabrina Wicker plugs her nose.

“I thought it was like leaves or something ... but those are all fish of different sizes floating dead,” says Wicker as she looks down at the sandy beach below her feet where a web of twisted, tiny, dead fish lie.

Headlines about muddy waters and decaying fish are bad for tourism as well.

Rufus Jeffris of the Bay Area Council, a business-sponsored public policy organization, says fishermen report they’ve had guests cancel charter fishing trips. But Jeffris says the full brunt of financial impacts may not be known for many months.

“It might be a reason not to rent a kayak out of Sausalito and tool along the waterfront," says Jeffris. "It might be a reason not to visit the waterfront, you know, near Emeryville or in Oakland. How widespread, how deep that is? Hard to tell.”

Scientists say red tides are more likely to occur as the climate warms. The red tide is probably driven by a combination of warmer water temperatures resulting from climate change and high nutrient levels in the water.

“Unfortunately, we have not seen an algae bloom of this particular species, of this magnitude, in San Francisco Bay ever before that we know of," says Eileen White, executive officer for the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Board.

Part of the problem comes from how sewage is processed in treatment plants, allowing nitrogen and phosphorus to be discharged — nutrients algae love to eat.