Kaiser Strike Continues As Talks Break Down

Talks Halted As Kaiser Strike Continues

Some 2,000 Kaiser Permanente mental health care professionals are a month into a strike. This week, negotiations between labor and management have broken down.

Reporter: Sara Hossaini, KQED

Governor Newsom Vetoes Bill That Would Have Lowered Cost Of Subsidized Childcare

Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have significantly lowered what California families pay for state subsidized childcare. The legislation would have capped the amount low income families pay at 1% of their monthly income.

Reporter: Amanda Stupi, KQED

Rhino Birth May Help Other Nearly Extinct Species

An energetic new rhino calf at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park represents another step in the effort to save a related rhino species that’s nearly extinct.

Reporter: Erik Anderson, KPBS