How to Get Free Museum Entry This Saturday Sept. 17

Sarah Mohamad
The outside of the San José Museum of Art. (VV Nincic/Flickr)

The Smithsonian Magazine’s annual Museum Day is happening this Saturday, September 17.

This means that you can get free entry to hundreds of participating museums across the country — including many in the Bay Area and beyond.

Want to get free entry to a museum near you? All you need to do is download a Museum Day ticket for the museum you want to visit from the Museum Day website, and present it to the participating museum on Saturday.

Be aware that you can download one ticket for two people, per email address — but you can only download one ticket to one museum for Museum Day, and once you select "generate ticket," you won't be able to change your museum selection. The Smithsonian Magazine says that the offer is for United States residents only. Be aware that some museums may already have sold out of free Museum Day tickets.

For folks in the wider Bay Area looking to visit a museum for free this Saturday, keep reading for our list of just some of the participating museums. You can also see a full list of every museum in California that's participating in Museum Day.

And if you miss out on Museum Day this year, remember: You can still get free or low-cost entry to many museums all year round if you use an EBT card. Read more about how to get reduced-cost museum tickets if you use CalFresh.

San Francisco

Museum of Craft and Design

Entrance to the Museum of Craft and Design, open every day except Mondays and Tuesdays, in San Francisco is usually $10 for general admission. The museum offers free admission to members, children under 12, and active-duty military personnel (including National Guard). With the Museum Day ticket, you and another guest can get in for free this Saturday. Download your Museum Day ticket to the Museum of Craft and Design here.

American Bookbinders Museum

The American Bookbinders Museum is regularly open Tuesday through Saturday, and entry is normally $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (62+) and youths (10-17), with children under 10 entering for free. Download your free Museum Day ticket for two for the American Bookbinders Museum.

An image of a multicolored museum sign on a grassy surface during the day.

South Bay

San José Museum of Art

General admission to the San José Museum of Art is $10 and free for members, teachers, college students, and youth and children. They’re open from Thursday through Saturday and are located on South Market Street in San José. Download your free Museum Day ticket to visit the San José Museum of Art this Saturday. 

New Museum Los Gatos

If you’re looking for another museum to visit for free in the South Bay this Saturday, check out the New Museum Los Gatos. General admission is $10 and free for Los Gatos residents, youth under 18 years old, active-duty military personnel, and more. If you don’t fall within these categories, you can enjoy a free visit this Saturday through the Museum Day ticket for the New Museum Los Gatos, which can be downloaded here.

North Bay

The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art

The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is located on 217 acres nestled between Napa and Sonoma. So if you happen to be in the area, why not try visiting a museum? General admission is usually $20, but this Saturday, you can visit for free. Head over to di Rosa's website to get a free ticket, or download a ticket to di Rosa directly from the Smithsonian Magazine website.

Sacramento

California Automobile Museum

The California Automobile Museum in Sacramento has over 130 vehicles in its exhibits, and they’re open Wednesday through Monday. General admission is $10 and children under 5 can get in for free. This Saturday, you and another guest can use the Museum Day ticket to enter for free. Download your ticket to the California Automobile Museum here.

California State Railroad Museum

Learn the history of the California railways at the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento. General admission tickets are usually $12 and free for children under 5 and members of the museum. Download a Museum Day ticket and enjoy free admission for you and a guest to the California State Railroad Museum this Saturday.

Sacramento History Museum

The Sacramento History Museum is located near the beautiful Sacramento River, and near the California State Railroad Museum. The museum is open seven days a week. General admission is $10, and children 5 and below can enter for free. Download your free Museum Day ticket for free entrance to the Sacramento History Museum this Saturday.