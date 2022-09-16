How to Get Free Museum Entry This Saturday Sept. 17

The Smithsonian Magazine’s annual Museum Day is happening this Saturday, September 17.

This means that you can get free entry to hundreds of participating museums across the country — including many in the Bay Area and beyond.

Jump straight to: Which museums near me are participating in Museum Day?

Want to get free entry to a museum near you? All you need to do is download a Museum Day ticket for the museum you want to visit from the Museum Day website, and present it to the participating museum on Saturday.

Be aware that you can download one ticket for two people, per email address — but you can only download one ticket to one museum for Museum Day, and once you select "generate ticket," you won't be able to change your museum selection. The Smithsonian Magazine says that the offer is for United States residents only. Be aware that some museums may already have sold out of free Museum Day tickets.

For folks in the wider Bay Area looking to visit a museum for free this Saturday, keep reading for our list of just some of the participating museums. You can also see a full list of every museum in California that's participating in Museum Day.

And if you miss out on Museum Day this year, remember: You can still get free or low-cost entry to many museums all year round if you use an EBT card. Read more about how to get reduced-cost museum tickets if you use CalFresh.

San Francisco

Museum of Craft and Design

Entrance to the Museum of Craft and Design, open every day except Mondays and Tuesdays, in San Francisco is usually $10 for general admission. The museum offers free admission to members, children under 12, and active-duty military personnel (including National Guard). With the Museum Day ticket, you and another guest can get in for free this Saturday. Download your Museum Day ticket to the Museum of Craft and Design here.