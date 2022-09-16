Jennifer Siebel Newsom

We talk with California's first partner and documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, whose latest film, "Fair Play," examines the division of labor in the home. We'll talk about her work, her life and how she and her husband, Gov. Gavin Newsom, handle the chores in their household.

Something Beautiful: Crissy Field

We visit one of Newsom's favorite places in the Bay Area; Crissy Field was a former military airfield that has been converted since 2001 into a national park. Today you'll find people picnicking and walking dogs at the beach with scenic views of the Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge.