Change In Weather Sparks Activity On Front Lines Of Mosquito Fire

Weather Sparks Spotting As Crews Battle Mosquito Fire

A shift in wind led to increased activity on Tuesday, as firefighters continue to battle the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire jumped the Middle Fork of the American River, threatening the community of Foresthill.

Health Officials Call On Californians To Get Their Flu Shot

State health officials are advising Californians to get a flu shot, in addition to the COVID-19 vaccination or booster.

Reporter: Nimah Gobir, KQED

Grant Program Could Help Those Looking For New Job

If you lost your job during the pandemic and you still aren't making as much as you used to, there's a new state grant that could help boost your professional skills. And -- hopefully -- your earning potential.

Reporter: Mikhail Zinshteyn, CalMatters

Ports Look To Fast-Track Green Trucks

Like other big California ports, L.A., Oakland, San Diego, the Port of Long Beach is filled with fleets of big, loud diesel trucks. They’re vehicles that carry cargo containers from the docks to warehouses and logistical centers inland. But there's a new type of vehicle that's supposed to become much more common at California ports in the coming years: battery-powered big rig trucks.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report