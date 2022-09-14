The Mad Rush for Groundwater in the Central Valley

In a sense, a lot of straws are going into the ground to get to that water. But do some people win and some people lose?

"The deepest straw gets the water. That's absolutely how it works," said Tom Collishaw of Visalia-based Self-Help Enterprises, a nonprofit that provides emergency water services and low-interest loans for private well construction in the San Joaquin Valley.

Collishaw says one result of groundwater overpumping is that the cost of drilling has soared.

"Well-drilling right now on a single-family household lot is costing $60,000, where three years ago maybe we were paying $25,000," he said.

So what do you do if you can’t afford to drill or you need to wait until a drilling crew arrives? That’s when many people put in giant tanks filled with trucked-in water.

Water-tank installation contractor Brandon Jones says his company installs as many as five tanks a day. When I meet him, he and his crew are at a home east of Visalia.

"So we're installing a temporary 2,500-gallon water tank," Jones said. "And that will get them temporary water until they can come up with a permanent solution for water, either a new well or connection to city infrastructure, which I don’t think is out here."

The homeowner, Michelle (who doesn’t want her last name used), says she hasn’t had water since June, when her well went dry.

"It’s like you turn on the faucet and nothing came out," she said. With the tank, she and her family can now bathe, flush toilets and cook. Even so, she considers this to be only a temporary solution.

"This is a Band-Aid until we're able to drill a new well and hopefully find water," she said. "When we get people to call us back and actually come give us an estimate, we'll know, because it's just so hard to get through ... there are so many people in the same situation that everyone is extremely busy."