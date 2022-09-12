Crews Get Better Handle On Mosquito Fire

Crews Continue To Battle Major Wildfires In California

In Placer and El Dorado counties, fire crews are making progress fighting the Mosquito Fire, which has burned more than 46,000 acres. Meanwhile, in Southern California, firefighters took advantage of wet conditions to help in the fight against the Fairview Fire.

Bill That Would Help Unemployed Undocumented Workers Awaits Governor's Signature

One of the bills that’s passed through the legislature on Governor Newsom’s desk would offer cash benefits to unemployed undocumented workers, currently excluded from the state’s unemployment insurance program. It’s an idea that not so many years ago would have been considered out of the question. Today? It’s a different story.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED