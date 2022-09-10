Suicide Prevention | Power Grid Concerns

Heat Wave Burdens Power Grid

A weeklong heat wave broke all-time temperature records across California and pushed the power grid toward the point of collapse. We analyze the state of our power grid and how Californians responded.

Guest:

Dan Brekke, KQED transportation and infrastructure editor

Suicide Prevention Week

It's National Suicide Prevention Week, an annual campaign to inform and engage health professionals and the general public about suicide prevention. We welcome a diverse group of guests to share personal stories and discuss how best we can tackle the issue, including right here in our backyard at the Golden Gate Bridge.

Guests:

Denis Mulligan, general manager and C EO, Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District

Manuel Gamboa, parent

Stacy Tor res, UCSF professor of social behavioral sciences

Something Beautiful: Muir Woods

Take a walk with us through towering old-growth redwoods in Muir Woods. The national park, which is home to trees that are hundreds of feet tall and hundreds of years old, was named after California naturalist John Muir by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1908.