Wildfires Threatening Communities Across California

Wildfires Growing Under Extremely Dry Conditions

Governor Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire and for El Dorado and Placer counties due to the Mosquito Fire. Firefighters have been struggling to control both fires, which have grown explosively this week and forced extensive evacuations.

Reporter: Jonathan Linden, KVCR

L.A. County Health Officials Investigating Death Of Person With Monkeypox

LA County health officials are investigating the death of a person with monkeypox. Few details are being released about the case. What we do know is that this person died in LA and had monkeypox, but it’s unclear if the virus caused the death.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC