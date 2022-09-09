California Faces Wildfires, Heat and Now Likely Heavy Rain and Flooding — All in One Week

Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a hurricane was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling.

Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in Southern California and the Sierra Nevada that have grown explosively, forced extensive evacuations and produced smoke that could interfere with solar power production.

The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 30 square miles of Riverside County and was just 5% contained. Two people died while fleeing flames on Monday and at least seven structures have been destroyed.

In the Sierra, the Mosquito Fire had scorched nearly 11 square miles, forcing evacuations in Placer and El Dorado counties. Several structures and at least 10 cars burned near the Gold Rush-era community of Michigan Bluff.

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection warned the Reno area that air quality could be very unhealthy to hazardous due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire 100 miles away.