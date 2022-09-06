KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

SF and Coast Included in Heat Advisory as Scorching Temperatures Increase Risk of Blackouts, Extreme Fire Danger

KQED News Staff and Wires
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

a sun flare over an electric tower
The sun shines over towers carrying electrical lines in South San Francisco. Authorities say California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this week as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit heat.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Even San Francisco and other typically cooler Bay Area regions sweltered Tuesday amid a brutal heat wave that continued to blanket much of California with triple-digit temperatures, as state officials pleaded with residents and businesses to conserve energy to avoid blackouts.

The scorching temperatures have been particularly tough on firefighters as they battle 14 different fires around the state. In Northern California, two people were killed by the Mill Fire, which has burned more than 4000 acres in and around the town of Weed. In Southern California, two people were killed and one was injured by the Fairview Fire, which has burned more than 2000 acres near the city of Hemet, southeast of Riverside.

Heat advisory expanded to S.F. and coast

Related Stories

Early Tuesday, the National Weather Service had expanded its heat advisory to include San Francisco, as well as the entire Pacific Coastline stretching from Sonoma County to Big Sur. The advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

San Francisco's downtown and its neighborhoods along the bay could see highs reach into the low 90s Tuesday, before cooling slightly Wednesday but then climbing again Thursday.

Along the coast on the peninsula, temperatures are expected in the upper 70s, in the mid 90s in Santa Cruz and in the 80s down the coast in Monterey County. Among the hottest will be in Big Sur, which could reach 102 degrees Tuesday and maintain highs in the 90s through the end of the week.

The service considers these conditions a moderate risk for heat-related illness. This warning encompasses a wide geographic area, including the coastal mountains of Marin County, north Monterey Bay, the northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley. Highs in these additional areas will range from the upper 80s to the low 100s, with lows only falling into the 60s and 70s through Thursday.

Inland areas, as usual, will see the hottest temperatures — Walnut Creek is expected to approach 120 degrees on Tuesday — which the service considers an extreme risk for heat-related illness. The areas affected by the most severe temperatures include the interior areas of the North Bay and East Bay, Santa Clara Valley, Santa Cruz Mountains, interior Monterey County, southern Salinas Valley and San Benito County. Overnight lows will likely only drop into the mid to upper 60s in interior valleys, with 70s and 80s in the hills.

Conservation 'absolutely essential' to avoid blackouts

As people crank up their air conditioners, California officials forecasted record levels of energy use, predicting the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen.

Elliot Mainzer, president of California Independent System Operators, which runs the state's electrical grid, said the state has additional energy capacity at the moment “but blackouts, rolling, rotating outages are a possibility.” Mainzer called additional conservation “absolutely essential.”

The CAISO site Tuesday morning showed California could fall more than 5,000 megawatts short of its power supply at peak demand, forecasted for 5:30 p.m.

California's energy grid runs on a mix of mostly solar and natural gas during the day, along with some imports of power from other states. But solar power begins to fall off during the late afternoon and into the evening, which is the hottest time of day in some parts of the state. And some of the aging natural gas plants California relies on for backup power aren't as reliable in hot weather.

At CAISO's request on Monday, four temporary emergency power generators deployed by the Department of Water Resources in Roseville and Yuba City were activated for the first time since they were installed last year, providing up to 120 megawatts, enough electricity for 120,000 homes.

CAISO also has issued a Flex Alert call for voluntary conservation between 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, making seven alerts in as many days. Consumers were urged to keep air conditioners at 78 degrees or higher during the period and avoiding using major appliances such as ovens and dishwashers.

The efforts have worked to keep the lights on "but we have now entered the most intense phase of this heat wave" that could last into the week, and two to three times the level of conservation will be needed from people and businesses, Mainzer said.

CAISO also issued a Stage 2 Energy Emergency Alert from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. The second of three emergency alert stages means taking emergency energy-saving measures "such as tapping backup generators, buying more power from other states and using so-called demand response programs," according to a CAISO website. Stage 3 would be rolling blackouts.

Several hundred thousand Californians lost power in rolling blackouts in August 2020 amid hot weather, but the state avoided a similar scenario last summer. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Friday that could allow the state's last remaining nuclear plant to stay open beyond its planned 2025 closure, to ensure more power.

Wildfires turn deadly

The danger of wildfires has grown extreme as scorching heat and low humidity turn brush to tinder. Four deaths were reported over the Labor Day weekend as some 4,400 firefighters battled 14 large fires around California, with 45 new blazes on Sunday alone, said Anale Burlew, a deputy chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

In Northern California, Siskiyou County's Mill Fire was 55% contained Tuesday morning after killing two people, injuring others and destroying at least 88 homes and other buildings since it erupted last week, CalFire said. The bodies of the two women, 66 and 73, were found in the city of Weed on Friday, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. Details weren't immediately released.

A few miles away, the Mountain Fire grew to nearly 18 square miles and only 20% contained, with winds threatening to renew its eastward spread in steep terrain, fire officials said.

In Southern California, two people were killed and one injured by the Fairview Fire, which started Monday near the city of Hemet, the Riverside County Fire Department said. Roughly 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles, the fire had quickly spread to at least 2,400 acres, prompting evacuations, and was only 5% contained. Multiple residential structures burned.

The dead people were not immediately identified. Authorities said both were found in the same area but it was not known if they were from the same household. They were apparently trying to flee when they were overcome.

Ironically, unsettled weather also brought the chance of thunderstorms over Southern California and into the Sierra Nevada, with a few isolated areas of rain but nothing widespread. The storms also could produce lightning, forecasters said, which can spark wildfires.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Cooling centers

Officials in all nine Bay Area counties have opened cooling centers for those looking to beat the heat. Find more information at the links below.

California's state-sponsored cooling center locator is online here, and the PG&E website also offers a cooling center locator for Bay Area and Northern California residents.

This article includes reporting from The Associated Press and Bay City News.

Sponsored

Sponsored