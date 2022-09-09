This week Scott and Marisa talk about the rolling blackouts that didn't happen, and why -- despite that political win -- Governor Gavin Newsom seems grumpy this week. Then, they're joined by NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith (a former KQED reporter!) to talk about Biden's recent speech, the midterm elections and her new children's book, "Claire and the Eager Speaker."
NPR's Tamara Keith on Biden, Harris, Trump -- And Her New Children's Book
29:41
The NPR Political Round Up event at the National Portrait Gallery's Kogod Courtyard in Washington, D.C., November 16, 2018. (photo by Allison Shelley for NPR) (Allison Shelley/NPR)
