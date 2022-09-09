Crime Survivors of Color Demand Rethinking of California's Victim System — and They're Making Changes

The next day, a detective knocked on the door, and Antoine let him in. Rojas answered some questions — he didn’t have much to tell, since he hadn’t witnessed the shooting. But about two weeks later, someone else knocked on their front door. One of his godsons answered. Rojas pushed him out of the way and was shot point-blank in front of his children and godchildren.

“My son was there, my youngest daughter was in that same living room and my oldest daughter, I remember her wailing from the stairs — 10 years old and her father was her everything,” Antonie said.

Rojas’ murder would have been devastating enough. But afterward, Antoine says, she was repeatedly retraumatized. Like many families of color who lose loved ones to violence, she was confronted by a government system that has historically excluded those communities from the services and compensation promised to victims of crime in California. That system included police, prosecutors and the state of California itself.

“Honestly, I was treated like I really didn't matter,” she said.

Rojas’ murder remains unsolved. After his death, Antoine applied for help through the state’s Victim Compensation Board, which offers financial assistance to crime survivors. It did cover the funeral. But they denied virtually everything else — moving costs, help relocating to a home where her family felt safe, help with the income they lost when their main provider was murdered.

“There's no resources. But somehow you're supposed to dust yourself off and pretend like this horrific crime never happened,” she said.

But she and others are working to change that — and they’re making headway. After decades during which the debate over what crime victims want and need was dominated by a handful of groups closely aligned with law enforcement and largely focused on criminal punishment, a new movement has emerged.

It’s being led by the communities most affected by violence, largely women of color — the mothers, sisters, wives and girlfriends who have been left reeling. And they’re demanding that California take a more holistic view of who is considered victims.

One of the groups helping organize crime survivors is Californians for Safety and Justice, a nonprofit that views the mission of helping both criminal offenders and victims as interconnected and necessary in order to build safer communities. Tinisch Hollins is the group’s executive director and lost two brothers to gun violence herself.

She said it’s not unusual for family members of crime victims to be treated like suspects by police.

“You know, it's not impossible for someone to have both experiences,” Hollins said. “It's not impossible for someone to have had a criminal record or had past contact with the criminal legal system and be a victim of a crime.”