In Sonoma County, Cities Are Banning New Gas Stations

Sonoma County is trying to set a trend for other cities in banning the construction of new gas stations. In 2021, Petaluma became the first city in the whole country to do so. Now nearly half of the county has followed suit, including Santa Rosa.

For the residents who’ve pushed this forward, these bans are a small but important step to fighting climate change, in a county that has experienced some of the worst wildfires in the state.

Guest: Paulina Pineda, Santa Rosa Press Democrat city hall reporter





