Heat Wave Continues, Power Grid Stressed

Hot Weather Continues As Californians Asked To Conserve Energy

The brutal heat wave taking over the state is expected to last longer and reach higher temperatures than forecasters had anticipated. And that's putting a lot of stress on California's power grid, with state officials asking Californians to conserve as much as possible.

Two People Killed In Mill Fire In Siskiyou County

Two people have died and hundreds of residents around Weed remain under evacuation orders because of the Mill Fire burning in Siskiyou County.

Reporter: Erik Neumann, Jefferson Public Radio

Diablo Canyon Extension Plan Gets Mixed Reaction In San Luis Obispo County

Last week, state lawmakers approved a plan to extend the life of the state’s last nuclear power plant, Diablo Canyon. Many are applauding the legislature’s decision to keep its carbon-free energy on the grid — but it’s had mixed reactions in San Luis Obispo County, where the plant sits.

Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KCBX