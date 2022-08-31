KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

CARE Court Plan Passes State Assembly

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Daytime in San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza, with the monolithic Bill Graham Auditorium (a block-long, maybe two-story building with a cement brick face) as the backdrop. A man strides between the trunks of two trees, his long shadow falling behind him on one of them, toward two figures lying on the sidewalk, at the edge of a green lawn.
 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Governor's Mental Health Care Plan Clears State Assembly

A controversial bill to overhaul California’s mental healthcare system cleared a major hurdle Tuesday night. The governor’s CARE Court proposal would allow judges to oversee treatment for people diagnosed with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders who are not receiving care. 
Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

Crime Victims Have More Say In Reform Movement

Communities of color are disproportionately impacted by crime and gun violence -- but historically say they’ve been left out of many conversations and programs meant to help victims of crime in California.  But that's starting to change.
Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED 

Sponsored