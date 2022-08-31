CARE Court Plan Passes State Assembly

Governor's Mental Health Care Plan Clears State Assembly

A controversial bill to overhaul California’s mental healthcare system cleared a major hurdle Tuesday night. The governor’s CARE Court proposal would allow judges to oversee treatment for people diagnosed with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders who are not receiving care.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

Crime Victims Have More Say In Reform Movement

Communities of color are disproportionately impacted by crime and gun violence -- but historically say they’ve been left out of many conversations and programs meant to help victims of crime in California. But that's starting to change.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED