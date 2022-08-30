Bill To Help Fast Food Workers Heads To Governor's Desk

Bill That Would Create Fast Food Labor Council Advances To Governor Newsom's Desk

The California legislature has passed what supporters call a first-of-its kind bill that could benefit half a million fast food workers. AB 257 would bring fast food worker and employer representatives together on a council that could boost wages to up to $22 an hour next year at large chains.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Free At-Home Covid Test Program Coming To An End

The Biden administration will pause its program to send Americans free at-home COVID-19 tests this week, blaming Congress for failing to fund another round of shipments. People who have yet to request all of their free rapid tests through the Department of Health and Human Services federal portal have until Friday to place their orders.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Theater And Arts Try To Bounce Back In North Hollywood

Small theaters with less than 100 seats were hit particularly hard during the pandemic. In Los Angeles, the highest concentration of these venues was in North Hollywood, but half of its 22 theaters have now closed permanently.

Reporter: Megan Jamerson, KCRW