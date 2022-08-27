KQED is a proud member of
Farmworkers' 24-Day March Culminates in Sacramento, Pressuring Newsom to Sign Union Bill

Cesar Saldaña
line of marchers carrying union flags and a mexican flag walk down a rural 2-lane highway in the hot sun
Farmworkers and their supporters march through Walnut Grove on day 22 of their 24-day 'March for the Governor’s Signature' on Wednesday, to convince Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183, the Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act. The march started in Delano and concluded 350 miles away in Sacramento on Friday. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Thousands of farmworkers and their allies finished a march to California’s Capitol in Sacramento on Friday, completing the last leg of a 24-day journey which began 350 miles away in Delano. The United Farm Workers union designed the march to pressure Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill that would give farmworkers the option to vote by mail in union elections, mirroring the way Californians vote for candidates for political office.

As state law currently stands, farmworkers must vote in union elections in-person on sites owned by the growers that employ them.

“That creates a lot of intimidation. Many employers have security there, all the supervisors are there, and that doesn’t promote participation,” said United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero in an interview with KQED.

The Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act, Assembly Bill 2183, would change that in-person voting requirement and would also prohibit growers from encouraging or discouraging union membership. Under the new bill, growers could also face fines of up to $25,000 for certain specific labor rights violations, and up to $10,000 for general labor rights violations.

But in a statement released hours before farmworkers were set to march the last mile to the Capitol, Newsom said he would not support the bill as it currently stands. The governor's office told the Fresno Bee that Newsom remains open to negotiations.

Veronica Mota, one of the 19 farmworkers who braved triple-digit temperatures for the entire 24-day march, said she was sad to hear that news, but that she remained motivated.

“This is not going to take away my motivation to continue pushing for what is right,” Mota told KQED. “It doesn’t end here. It starts here.”

smiling marchers hold a 'cesar chavez' flag on the site of a 2-lane road as they march in the hot sun
Farmworkers and their supporters march through Walnut Grove on day 22 of a 24-day 'March for the Governor’s Signature' on Wednesday, to convince Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

“Fifty-six years ago, César Chavez did this march to bring awareness to the issues of farmworkers,” Romero said.

“We thought it was important enough to recreate that march, so people and the consumers understand that farmworkers still need the rights that other workers have. We all eat because of their hard work.”

Lourdes Cardenas, a farmworker and union member, had been marching for days when KQED spoke with her (in Spanish) on Thursday morning.

“Even though our feet hurt, and our ankles hurt, it’s been a very strong [march]. We’re reaching for victory,” Cardenas said. “It would give us all better benefits, rights, and equality. We’re people – we may have a lower salary, but we’re parents, we’re people.”

group of people holding flags stand by van near rural highway to assist marchers
Tha Hood Squad provides refreshments to farmworkers and their supporters as they march near Walnut Grove on day 22 of a 24-day 'March for the Governor’s Signature' on Wednesday. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Before reaching Sacramento, the march attracted hundreds of people over the 24 days since it started in the Kern County city of Delano.

Food vendors provided sopas, tacos, and other cuisine for marchers; UC Davis medical students tended to blistered feet and swollen legs; and children of farm workers came to support their families.

Flor Martinez Zaragoza, a prominent activist on Instagram and TikTok, said social media has helped her spread the word to a younger generation.

Flor Martinez Zaragoza (holding sign) films a video with farmworkers as the United Farm Workers march passes through Walnut Grove on Wednesday. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

“This march has definitely felt historic. It’s from the heart, it’s raw emotions – it's blood, tears, and sweat. It’s what it takes to create change, bring awareness, be seen and be heard,” Martinez Zaragoza said.

“Social media is a tool that we have now, and I think it’s important that we utilize it to organize and be able to make an impact. The youth have their phones on them 24/7.”

line or marchers, one draped in union flag, walk away from the camera along a rural highway next to a river
Farmworkers and their supporters march next to the Sacramento River as they pass through Walnut Grove on day 22 of a 24-day 'March for the Governor’s Signature' on Wednesday. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Although the march has gained the support of thousands of people in-person and even more online, there is still opposition.

Matthew Allen, vice president of state government affairs for Western Growers Association, which represents family farmers in California, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico said the bill is “the latest attempt to undermine the secret ballot election process as established by the Agricultural Labor Relations Act.”

If Gov. Newsom does not eventually sign the bill, Romero said the UFW “will regroup and plan because we are not going to give up. This is something that is that important to us, that is that important to farmworkers.”

woman with long grey hair wearing hat and light by early morning sun speaks as others listen
Teresa Romero, president of the United Farm Workers union, speaks to marchers in Walnut Grove before setting out on day 22 of their 24-day 'March for the Governor’s Signature' on Wednesday. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

When KQED spoke to Romero on Thursday, she was preparing to march 14 miles, the second-to-last leg of the campaign.

“It’s been 330-miles. Our bodies hurt, our feet are blistered,” Romero said. “We’re exhausted, but our spirits are high.”

This story includes reporting from KQED's Madi Bolaños.