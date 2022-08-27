Aimee Allison | SF News and Politics

San Francisco News and Politics

Overdoses due to fentanyl have become one of the most pressing public health concerns in the United States. In San Francisco alone, roughly 1,300 people died from drug overdoses in 2020 and 2021 — almost twice the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. We analyze what California is doing to combat the overdose crisis and why Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill this week to create more safe injection sites, along with other stories from this week.

Guests:

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, KQED political reporter

Trisha Thadani, San Francisco Chronicle city hall reporter

Women in Politics With Aimee Allison

Friday is Women’s Equality Day and a day to celebrate women earning the right to vote. According to the Center for American Women and Politics, there are now about 10 million more women registered to vote than men, and, in presidential elections, more women than men are casting ballots. The number of women running for elected office also continues to grow. We discuss what this trend means for fall elections and for the future of our country with Aimee Allison, founder of She the People.

Something Beautiful: Chapel of the Chimes

At the turn of the 20th century, a streetcar station in Oakland was transformed into a labyrinth of gardens, fountains and stained glass windows. The current structure, designed by Julia Morgan with Moorish and Gothic influences, is the final resting place of famous icons such as blues singer John Lee Hooker, and Al Davis, late owner of the Oakland Raiders.