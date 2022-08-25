State Regulators Poised To Approve Plan To End Sale Of New Gas-Powered Cars

Regulators Poised To Phase Out Sale Of New Gas-Powered Cars

The California Air Resources Board is set to approve a plan on Thursday to phase out the sale of new gasoline cars by the year 2035.

Reporter: Daphne Young, KQED

The Race To Protect Big Bear From Wildfires

Last week, we brought you an investigation into the U.S. Forest Service that found a stalled project could have helped protect the town of Grizzly Flats in Northern California from the Caldor Fire. Now, we head to Big Bear, a Southern California mountain vacation destination, where officials are hoping to avoid that same fate. But are they moving fast enough?

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW