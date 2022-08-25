KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

State Regulators Poised To Approve Plan To End Sale Of New Gas-Powered Cars

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

electric vehicles in a parking lot
 (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Regulators Poised To Phase Out Sale Of New Gas-Powered Cars

The California Air Resources Board is set to approve a plan on Thursday to phase out the sale of new gasoline cars by the year 2035.
Reporter: Daphne Young, KQED  

The Race To Protect Big Bear From Wildfires

Last week, we brought you an investigation into the U.S. Forest Service that found a stalled project could have helped protect the town of Grizzly Flats in Northern California from the Caldor Fire. Now, we head to Big Bear, a Southern California mountain vacation destination, where officials are hoping to avoid that same fate. But are they moving fast enough?
Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW

Sponsored