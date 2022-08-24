Abortion Access Will Play Important Part Of How Californians Vote In November

Overwhelming Majority Of Californians See Abortion As Key Issue In November Election
There’s a new poll out that shows Californians overwhelmingly support abortion access and that the issue will impact how they vote in the elections this fall.
Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED
Violence In Tijuana Leads To New Questions About Mexican Cartels
A little over a week ago, normal life in the border city of Tijuana came to a halt as a drug cartel launched a campaign of terror in the city. Vehicles were set ablaze and gunmen blocked major thoroughfares. That’s raised new questions about the power of Mexico’s criminal underworld.
Reporter: Gustavo Solis, KPBS