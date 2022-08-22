California Issues New Guidance On Monkeypox Isolation

California Health Officials Issue New Guidance On Isolating With Monkeypox

The California Department of Public Health is issuing new home isolation guidance for people with confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox. State public health director Dr. Tomás Aragón says the state’s guidelines are more detailed than the CDC’s national recommendations.

Georgia Added To No Travel List By California

California is adding Georgia to its already lengthy list of states where publicly-funded travel is banned because of anti-LGBTQ legislation. The travel restrictions come in response to a bill passed by Georgia lawmakers earlier this year that allows the state's athletic association to ban transgender girls from competing in girls' sports.

Reporter: Holly J. McDede, KQED

EV Charging Stations Could Be Tough To Come By For California Renters

Both the Biden Administration and California have big goals when it comes to getting more people to drive electric vehicles as a way to fight climate change. There is one big challenge that may not be getting as much attention -- it’s the kind of housing millions of people live in and whether they can find or install electric vehicle charging stations there.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report