CA “Megafloods” | Literacy with Dave Eggers & 826 Valencia

Threat of "Megafloods"

A new study indicates that California could be in for torrential storms that last for weeks, overwhelming rivers and devastating urban areas with a series of what scientists are dubbing "megafloods." We talk to UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain about how climate change is increasing the risk of catastrophic flooding that could "change the face of California forever" and how the state can best prepare.

826 Valencia Celebrates 20 Years

A pirate supply store and a tree house are just two ways in which a San Francisco-based nonprofit brings the wonder of writing to youth. Founded in 2002 by Bay Area author Dave Eggers and veteran public school teacher Nínive Calegari, 826 Valencia Street has inspired a national network of youth writing and publishing centers serving hundreds of thousands of students across the country.

Guests:

Nínive Calegari, 826 Valencia co-founder

Dave Eggers, 826 Valencia co-founder

Bita Nazarian, 826 Valencia executive director

Something Beautiful: San Francisco Women's Building

A home for emerging women-led projects since 1979, the San Francisco Women's Building is covered in a vibrant mural celebrating the accomplishments of female role models. Completed in 1994, the mural depicts the likes of Georgia O'Keefe and Rigoberta Menchú alongside Aztec and Chinese goddesses. More than 170 organizations trace their roots to the building, one of the first women-owned-and-operated community centers in the country — and it's this week's Something Beautiful.