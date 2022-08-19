Siskiyou County Residents Sue Utility Over McKinney Fire

Lawsuit Filed Over McKinney Fire In Siskiyou County

Residents of a Siskiyou County community, ravaged by wildfire last month, are suing the Oregon-based electrical utility they say is to blame. The McKinney Fire started the afternoon of July 29th just outside the hamlet of Klamath River, near power lines owned by Portland's Pacificorp.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

Laws In California, Texas Put New Focus On Bounty Hunting

Starting next year, Californians will be able to sue people who distribute ghost guns and assault weapons illegally. The law is modeled on Texas abortion legislation and both of the laws offer private citizens a chance at financial rewards for reporting other peoples’ activities.

Guest: Nigel Duara, Justice Reporter with CalMatters