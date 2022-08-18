KQED is a proud member of
Monkeypox Vaccine In Short Supply In Central Valley

KQED News Staff
Some Communities Feel Forgotten In Monkeypox Vaccine Distribution 

Monkeypox cases have tripled in California over the past month. Most vaccine doses have been sent to larger cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles. But other communities across the state say they're feeling left out.
Reporter: Kristen Hwang, CalMatters

Monkeypox Vaccine Shipment To LA County Lower Than Expected 

LA County will get far fewer monkeypox vaccine doses than it expected.  The county's monkeypox vaccine shipment is being slashed to just 40% of the doses public health officials requested from the federal government.
Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Central Coast Residents Help Afghan Refugees

It’s been one year since a family from Afghanistan escaped their war torn country and landed in the United States. They fled last August, leaving behind their belongings, their careers and their hopes and dreams. The kindness of strangers on California’s Central Coast helped make their journey to the U.S. possible.
Reporter: Doug McKnight, KAZU 

