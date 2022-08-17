State Asks Californians To Conserve Energy

Hot Weather Expected To Strain California's Power Grid

The state’s power grid operator is calling on Californians to conserve energy on Wednesday. The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state's electrical grid, says it expects above average temperatures to increase demand for electricity.

Reporter: Angela Corral, The California Report

Former Central Valley Congressman Faces Numerous Criminal Charges

Former Central Valley Congressman TJ Cox pleaded not guilty Tuesday to more than two dozen federal counts including wire fraud, money laundering and campaign contribution fraud.

Reporter: Soreath Hok, KVPR

Push Is On To Enroll Younger Kids In Transitional Kindergarten

California has begun a big push to get more 4-year-olds enrolled in transitional kindergarten, or “TK.” But not every parent of an eligible child is ready to sign up.

Reporter: Daisy Nguyen, KQED